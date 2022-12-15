Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Veteran journalist JD Rucker joined host Michele Swinick to discuss the stolen November midterm elections during the December 9 episode of “Everything Home” on Brighteon.TV.

Swinick called last month’s midterms the most fraudulent, corrupt and rigged election in the history of America, with the worst case happening in Arizona. (Related Story: Arizona AG’s office demands answers from Maricopa County election officials after widespread voting problems on Election Day.)

“America has been taken over and you’ve officially lost your number one sacred right, which is your ability to choose your representatives through your vote. You think you have freedom? You really don’t,” said Swinick.

She urged Americans to stand up, speak up, show up and join the Save My Freedom.US campaign.

The founder and host of the “Everything Home” radio and TV talk show mentioned that people in Brazil are already taking to the streets after a stolen election happened in the South American country, but it didn’t happen in the United States because of the January 6, 2021 incident.

“January 6 is not what it appears to be at all. But it was designed to make sure people don’t assemble and don’t fight back, which is one of our rights. So, it was designed to bring us to right where we are so that when they do the fraud, the malfeasance, the maladministration, the cheating in the elections like they just did in your face, you would be afraid to go to a Capitol to have your voices be heard and to fight back,” said Swinick.

Rucker, an independent journalist who operates numerous websites such as NOQ Report, Conservative Playlist, Based Underground and Uncanceled News, said most Americans are well aware that the January 6 incident was a setup and a hoax.

“It was designed to take very passionate patriots who wanted to express themselves, who wanted to express their discontent with the stolen 2020 election, and they used that – they being the Deep State, the powers that be, the globalists, even Nancy Pelosi and her cronies — they all used that as an opportunity to advance this fear that we are now experiencing. And then the American people, America-first patriots, have been implicated as a result of January 6,” Rucker explained.

The editor at The Liberty Daily and co-founder of Freedom First Network said Brazilians are taking the streets with the military’s help. He added that they have a good chance to create real action and find actual justice.

Rucker also said that both conservative and alternative media have moved on and ceased talking about the recent U.S. midterm elections with only a handful of journalists still really discussing it.

He also mentioned their new projects in the Discern Media Network such as Discern Report.com and the upcoming Discern.TV will be media properties focusing on discernment, which he said is lacking right now in America.

Rucker: November election was stolen just like the 2020 election

Rucker stressed that last month’s midterm election was stolen just like the 2020 election.

Swinick stated that she was an election judge and that she saw the irregularities that happened during the election in Arizona. “The American people need to be in the fight for fair and honest elections,” she said.

The “Everything Home” show host pointed out that a lot of people have already abandoned their principles, values, morals and ethics, and that Americans are now fighting against a bunch of grifters, phonies and frauds that are misrepresenting and lying to the people.

But Rucker expressed optimism that the American people are starting to wake up to the reality that is happening in the country. He also lauded Elon Musk for doing good things on Twitter and exposing CNN, ABC, CBS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Fox News, Washington Examiner, along with other Big Tech and corporate media as enemies of the people.

Still, Rucker said the American people need to get the information out. According to him, the people should address issues like the stolen elections in order to move forward. He added that 2023 is going to be the turning point one way or the other for America.

“It’s either we turn as a nation back to the good or we turn full blown straight toward the cliff. And it’s just a matter of time before we fly over [if the latter happens],” said Rucker.

Watch the December 9 episode of “Everything Home” show below. “Everything Home” with Michele Swinick airs every Friday at 7 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

