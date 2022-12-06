A new video is making the rounds this week of Ray Epps and Baked Alaska together at an event in Arizona two months before the January 6 protests. Here is Tim Gionet aka Baked Alaska hanging out with Ray Epps in November 2020, 2 months prior to Jan 6th. pic.twitter.com/aZM24FZ2iE The video was originally published by Shawn Bradley Witzeman on Twitter.
Ray Epps is in his signature tan shirt. 11/30/20 12:42PM. An interesting interaction between Baked Alaska and @Rayeppsoath . I had no idea who either of them were at the time, but I still like what Ray Epps had to say about the situation. pic.twitter.com/4dT1U2w3wT Tim Gionet, aka Baked Alaska, posted this response to the video earlier today via Tayler Hansen. I reached out to Tim Gionet (Baked Alaska) for an official comment/explanation on this video that is going viral of him next to Ray Epps two months prior to January 6th— This is what he had to say: https://t.co/rRb3Wo4jis pic.twitter.com/pjqfsCPAry The Gateway Pundit wrote about Baked Alaska back in May.
We are republishing our report here. Part II
Tim Gionet […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
