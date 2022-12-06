In the next phase of its climate-crazed war against farmers, the Netherlands is reportedly planning on closing up to 3,000 Dutch farms in an effort to comply with regulations from the European Union.
According to The Telegraph , a British news outlet, the Dutch government aims to close anywhere between 2,000-3,000 farms near “environmentally sensitive areas” over the next year as a means of curbing nitrogen emissions throughout the country. While state officials have claimed that closings will be initially voluntary, they have simultaneously threatened farmers with compulsory land buyouts if not enough comply with the program by next fall.
“There is no better offer coming,” Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal told parliament members on Nov. 25.
The ruling government is also considering plans to tax nitrogen emissions, according to Dutch News .
“I am incredibly concerned about the prospects for permanent farmers,” said Sjaak van der Tak, who serves as chairman of LTO Nederland (a farmers’ lobbying group). “Of course, it is positive that a good voluntary stopper scheme is being promised. But the stayers who are central to us are subject to many additional restrictions.” The authoritarian-esque policy announcement comes as part of the Dutch government’s bid to halve the […]
Read the whole story at thefederalist.com
