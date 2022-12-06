Shutterstock Well, that didn’t take long. Moments ago, a judge in Oregon blocked enforcement of Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114. Judge Richard Raschio placed a temporary restraining order on the law which would have taken effect Thursday, December 8th. Guns Owners of America and the GOA Foundation are the organizations behind this along with Gliff Asmussen and Joseph Arnold.

Clearly this is good news for the law-abiding good guys in Oregon. It also spells bad news for the Measure 114 advocates and politicians in other states that think they can pass draconian gun control measures in a post- Bruen world. “With implementation [of measure 114], there are serious harms to the public interest as well, which could include individuals being arrested and prosecuted for Class A misdemeanors under what could be found to be an unconstitutional statutory scheme.” https://t.co/qdE63UJzDI — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) December 6, 2022 On Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Richard S. Raschio placed a temporary restraining order on Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114).

BM 114 would have otherwise taken effect on December 8, 2022.

The case in which Raschio rendered his decision was brought by Gun Owners of America (GOA), the Gun Owners Foundation, […]