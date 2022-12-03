Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Did the Biden-Harris regime show their gratitude to Hunter Biden’s laptop story “chief censor” Vijaya Gadde by appointing her to a coveted advisory committee for the Department of Homeland Security? They certainly weren’t displeased by the massive role she played in helping them steal the 2020 election.

According to The Intercept’s investigative journalist Lee Fang:

Taibbi confirms that Twitter exec Vijaya Gadde played a key role in suppressing the Oct. 2020 Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde was later appointed by the Biden admin to an advisory role shaping the Department of Homeland Security's "disinfo" policy. https://t.co/zVgMuTSnwv — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 3, 2022

Apparently, Elon Musk wasn’t aware of this as he replied, “Interesting,” to a Tweet revealing this important detail.

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022

Certainly sounds like quid pro quo to me.

Here are the details about this committee [emphasis added]:

Today, Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the appointment of the first 23 members of the Agency’s new Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, a group that will advise and provide recommendations to the Director on policies, programs, planning, and training to enhance the nation’s cyber defense.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in our history—one that demands we think anew about ensuring the security and resilience of our digital infrastructure in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. That’s why I couldn’t be more pleased that some of our nation’s best thinkers have agreed to join our Cybersecurity Advisory Committee,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “I look forward to partnering with these distinguished leaders from across industry, academia, and government to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time.”

The Committee will examine and make recommendations on a variety of topics collectively aimed at strengthening CISA and more broadly reshaping the cyber ecosystem to favor defense. These topics include growing the cyber workforce; reducing systemic risk to national critical functions; igniting the power of the Hacker community to help defend the nation; combating misinformation and disinformation impacting the security of critical infrastructure; and transforming public-private partnership into true operational collaboration.

The members appointed today are some of the nation’s leading experts on cybersecurity, technology, risk management, privacy, and resilience. They bring a diverse set of experiences and perspectives and will empanel a set of subcommittees focused on addressing key focus areas, including the topics highlighted above. In addition to the members noted below, Director Easterly has asked National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to join her in establishing the Advisory Committee and setting its core objectives and priorities.

The members of the Committee are:

Mr. Steve Adler, Mayor, City of Austin, Texas Ms. Marene Allison, Chief Information Security Officer, Johnson & Johnson Ms. Lori Beer, Chief Information Officer, JPMorgan Chase Mr. Robert Chesney, James A. Baker III Chair in the Rule of Law and World Affairs, University of Texas School of Law Mr. Thomas Fanning, Chairman, President and CEO, Southern Company Ms. Vijaya Gadde, Legal, Public Policy & Trust and Safety Lead, Twitter Dr. Patrick Gallagher, Chancellor, University of Pittsburg Mr. Ronald Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Mastercard Ms. Niloofar Razi Howe, Board Member, Tenable Mr. Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer, Mandiant Mr. Jeff Moss, President, DEF CON Communications Ms. Nuala O’Connor, Senior Vice President & Chief Counsel, Digital Citizenship, Walmart Ms. Nicole Perlroth, Cybersecurity Journalist Mr. Matthew Prince, Chief Executive Officer, Cloudflare Mr. Ted Schlein, General Partner, Kleiner Perkins; and Caufield & Byers Mr. Stephen Schmidt, Chief Information Security Officer, Amazon Web Services Ms. Suzanne Spaulding, Senior Advisor for Homeland Security, CSIS Mr. Alex Stamos, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group Dr. Kate Starbird, Associate Professor, Human Centered Design & Engineering, University of Washington Mr. George Stathakopoulos, Vice President of Corporate Information Security, Apple Brigadier General Alicia Tate-Nadeau (ARNG-Ret.), Director, Illinois Emergency Management Agency Ms. Nicole Wong, Principal, NWong Strategies Mr. Chris Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Strategy, and Ventures, Microsoft



The CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting on December 10, 2021 where Members will be sworn in, discuss their scope of work, and develop a plan for tackling key areas of focus. Due to COVID restrictions, members of the media and public may attend virtually. Members of the media and public that wish to attend virtually need to RSVP to [email protected] by December 8, 2021.

The scary part isn’t that she may have been appointed to a draconian censorship wing of the federal government. The scary part is that since being appointed, we haven’t heard a single thing about this “advisory committee.”

