Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

This won’t be my most popular take of all time. In fact, I can already see some of the comments in my head about how Twitter doesn’t deserve him, he’s doing just fine at Truth Social, Elon Musk isn’t doing enough to end censorship, Twitter is a Deep State project, and several other reactions that I might have agreed with before this weekend.

But the Twitter Files have changed things. They’ve reaffirmed trust among many Americans who have been skeptical of the possibility that Musk really CAN make things better at the once-great social platform. If a company is willing and able to expose the role played by many of its own employees and our own government in manipulating the results of the 2020 election (not to mention dozens of other examples of malfeasance with Big Tech/government collusion), there’s hope.

Arguably the most important aspect of this weekend’s release of the Twitter Files is that it has thus far been done without excuses made. Matt Taibbi didn’t try to justify any of the actions taken by Twitter employees and Musk hasn’t been softening the blow to his newly acquired company by downplaying the significance of the revelations. While one can argue that both of these characteristics are self-serving (Twitter is probably burning through servers right now faster than Hunter Biden can burn through crack rocks), it’s still refreshing to see the truth coming out.

After being reinstated, Donald Trump has not posted to Twitter. He’s remained loyal to Truth Social. That’s a good temporary business move, though long term it’s not as I’ll explain shortly. But it’s not good for America for one simple reason. Now more than ever, America NEEDS Trump’s voice in the conversation. One can say, “But he’s getting tens of thousands of ReTruths and Likes on his posts over there,” but here’s the thing. It’s an echo chamber and nobody outside of his base is seeing anything he’s posting. Unlike Twitter, Truth Social doesn’t let unauthenticated visitors see what’s being posted. Unlike Twitter, it doesn’t allow posts to be embedded. No matter how many “ReTruths” he gets on his closed platform, he’s not even reaching 3% of the people he could (SHOULD!) reach if he posted on Twitter.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

Correction: Unauthenticated visitors CAN see posts on Truth Social. Of course, that doesn’t change the fact that they’re not actually goin to see them.

I’m not suggesting he should dump Truth Social. In fact, it would benefit him and Truth Social greatly if he were to post many things to Twitter. He could grow Truth Social more quickly by posting partial thoughts on Twitter, then linking to the full post on Truth Social. Or, he could use Truth Social as his venue for full rants while making Twitter his home for campaign-related posts as well as hot takes.

Truth Social will never be Twitter. It’s barely on par with Gettr and Gab, both of which are superior in functionality and engagement. Donald Trump can keep talking to his most passionate base alone on Truth Social, or he can speak to the American people on Twitter.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.