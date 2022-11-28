“In 2016, one of the people that recruited all of the models for Balenciaga’s runway show was a woman called Rachel Chandler who has been on Jeffrey Epstein’s island” – Oli London “And if you look at her modeling agency, every single one of the models looks like a trafficking victim. You can see they’ve got very dark under the eyes, so people need to research that.” – Oli London

This piece was written by Red Voice Media on November 27, 2022. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Drew Berquist.