In an urgent letter to the editor-in-chief of the medical journal The BMJ, Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology at the St. George’s University of London, asks for UK’s unnecessary covid vaccine program to end immediately,

The cancer specialist of more than 30 years writes that the link between Covid vaccine and “blood clots, myocarditis, heart attacks, and strokes is now well accepted, as is the link with myelitis and neuropathy.” He adds that he already predicted these side effects in June 2020. ‘Diseases rapidly progress’

Now there is another reason to halt all vaccination programs, says Professor Dalgleish. As a practicing oncologist, he sees people with stable diseases rapidly progress after being forced to have a booster, which many take so they can travel or work.

Patients he sees with a stable disease deteriorate rapidly after taking a booster. Dr. Dalgleish explains, Even within my own personal contacts I am seeing B cell-based disease after the boosters. They describe being distinctly unwell a few days to weeks after the booster – one developing leukaemia, two work colleagues Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and an old friend who has felt like he has had Long Covid since receiving his booster and who, after getting […]