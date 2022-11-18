As most are well aware by now, the disgraced founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried was the Democrat party’s second-largest donor just behind George Soros.
As reported by The Gateway Pundit , in the 2020 presidential election, Bankman-Fried dished millions to the Biden campaign and followed it up by handing out over $40 million dollars to democrats in the 2022 primaries and midterms.
Forbes reported last year that Bankman-Fried also donated to six RINOs who voted to impeach President Trump. Flashback: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Donated To Seven Republican Senators Who Voted To Impeach trump pic.twitter.com/gOAVQ07g2G TRENDING: “This Is An Investigation of Joe Biden” – BREAKING: House Republicans Announce Investigation of Joe Biden and Biden Crime Family (VIDEO) Since July, Bankman-Fried has made $5,800 contributions, the maximum individuals can give directly to Congressional campaigns, to the committees of Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who announced plans to retire at the end of his term in 2023. As previously reported, Bankman-Fried’s balance sheet contained an asset worth over $7 million called “TrumpLose.”
