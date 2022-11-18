Editor’s Commentary: Over the past few years, we’ve seen more blatant examples of the Hegelian Dialectic than ever before. The powers-that-be are forcing their agenda by creating problems that only they can allegedly solve. We’ve seen it with the Plandemic. We’ve seen it with the inflated climate “crisis.” We’ve seen it with gas prices, wars, rumors of wars, and the sudden “need” for genital mutilation in children.

And those are just the obvious ones. There are dozens if not hundreds of similar “disasters” and “crises” that keep popping up, all of which are herding the masses toward dependence on the globalist elite cabal and their proxies in the various public-private partnerships forming around the world.

One such problem is being forced on us in front of our eyes. Beef prices — and pretty much all meat prices — have been going up the last year at a staggering rate. This is perfectly timed with the burgeoning industries of insect food products and lab-grown “meat.” We’ve talked about why they want us to eat bugs in the past and I’m sure we’ll cover it again in the future, but it’s the rapidly growing lab-grown meat industry that is most concerning today. It seems to be the perfect control factor that can normalize fake meat consumption in western society.

The article below by Michael Snyder from The Economic Collapse Blog touches on lab-grown meat while warning us about the seemingly inevitable increases in beef prices that will make the food cost-prohibitive for many, if not most. If not all.

We Are Being Warned That Meat Prices Could Go Up Another 40 Or 50 Percent

If you have been to the grocery store lately, you have probably noticed that meat prices have gone up dramatically. Unfortunately, we are being warned that things could get much worse in 2023. All over the northern hemisphere, cattle ranchers are dramatically reducing the size of their herds due to relentless drought conditions. Meanwhile, the bird flu has already resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 million chickens and turkeys in the United States and Europe. On top of everything else, progressive politicians throughout the western world continue to be absolutely determined to get us all to start eating less meat.

So prices are likely to continue to go up for the foreseeable future, and supplies are starting to get really tight.

In fact, a meat industry insider in Germany is actually claiming that several months from now “we will have nothing on the shelves”…

The German meat industry has warned of impending supply bottlenecks, especially concerning pork, and a board member is putting at least some of the blame on Germany’s current left-wing government, which is well-known for its attacks on meat and efforts to transition to a plant-based food supply. “In four, five, six months, we will have nothing on the shelves,” predicts Hubert Kelliger, head of group sales at the large butcher Westfleisch and also a member of the board of the Meat Industry Association (VDF), according to Die Welt.

And Kelliger is also warning that whatever is on the shelves in 2023 is likely to cost “20, 30, or 40 percent” more than it does today…

“Whether that will be 20, 30, or 40 percent cannot be quantified today — but it will increase significantly again,” said Kelliger. Such an increase would already be on the back of already substantial increases. Germany has experienced an overall 40 percent increase in food prices this year, including a 73 percent increase in potatoes. Further price jumps ahead could be disastrous for German consumers.

Needless to say, we have been seeing similar price increases here in the United States.

The fact that so many U.S. ranchers have been slaughtering cattle due to the drought has helped to stabilize prices somewhat in the short-term, but as the size of the national cattle herd continues to decline the long-term outlook is not good at all.

In fact, some beef producers in Oklahoma are actually claiming that the price of ground beef could eventually go up to 50 dollars a pound…

Thanks to the unending economic symptoms of the pandemic and 2022’s inflation double-punch, average beef prices are currently about twice what they were in 2019. Add in the deepening widespread drought, a shortage of hay and feed, skyrocketing prices, transport costs, and various other metrics, some Southwest Oklahoma beef producers suggest cheap ground beef could eventually top $50 per pound. Even worse, while beef is the topic because Oklahoma is a beef-producing state, the same trend is happening to other raised proteins at the moment too. The answer won’t be “We’ll just switch to chicken.” Those prices are steadily climbing too, and let’s not get depressed together thinking about bacon and pork loin.

Ground beef certainly won’t be that expensive next week or next month.

But someday it will happen. If you love ground beef, what will you do then?

Thankfully, the elite have already been working on a solution for you.

In fact, just this week the FDA announced that one form of “lab-grown meat” is now ready for public consumption…

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the first time cleared a meat product grown from animal cells for human consumption, the agency announced on Wednesday. UPSIDE Foods, a company that makes cell-cultured chicken by harvesting cells from live animals and using the cells to grow meat in stainless-steel tanks, will be able to bring its products to market once it has been inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), said a release from the FDA.

Doesn’t that sound yummy?

And as I have covered previously, other companies are working on developing something called “beetle burgers”.

This is the future that the elite have planned for us, but the truth is that they aren’t going to be able to rescue us from the extreme global food shortages that are coming.

The UN is telling us that eight billion people live on the planet now.

As global food supplies get tighter and tighter, we aren’t going to be able to feed them all, and food prices will rise to levels that most people could not even imagine right now.

