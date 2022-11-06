AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File She isn’t admitting it yet — and probably never will — but Stacey Abrams appears to know she is going to lose her bid to oust Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday. After struggling to maintain the level of support she received in her first attempt in 2018, it seems the writing is on the wall.

But what is noteworthy about this particular episode is who Abrams appears to blame for her impending defeat: Black male voters.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Abrams addressed her troubling poll numbers, especially her declining support in the black community. She said: I do not believe it’s because of a deep well of enthusiasm for my opponent. We know that black voters are often discounted. And unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation. Not misinformation about what they want, but about why they want what they deserve. My campaign has been the only one that has very intentionally, thoughtfully and consistently reached out. Stacey Abrams explaining her poll numbers: “Unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation. Not misinformation about what they want but about why they want what they […]