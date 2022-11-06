Democrat US Representative Tim Ryan always appears angry. He ran for President in 2020 and made it nowhere. Now he is running for the US Senate seat in Ohio.

Ryan has reason to be angry. His policies are horrible as well as his voting record. They are so horrible that he is pretending to be a conservative.

Angry Ryan also claims to be for the people of America an yet he has voted to increase taxes over 100 times. How does Ryan defend this?

TRENDING: HUGE: Top Detroit Election Official Forced to Admit UNDER OATH who the Thugs Were Who Harassed-Threatened GOP Poll Watchers at Detroit’s Former TCF Center [VIDEO]

It is so bad for Ryan that Democrats in Ohio are asking fellow citizens in Ohio not to vote for Ryan.

FOX News reports on an oped in an Ohio newspaper this weekend. The op-ed, published in the Cincinnati Enquirer , was written by Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes “a proud, lifelong Democrat” who holds elected office in the state. In the essay, Rhodes accuses Ryan of being a “fraud” and urges all voters – Democrats, Republicans and otherwise – not to vote for him. “It’s because I love my […]