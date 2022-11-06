With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
(Shutterstock) We previously covered how the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID vaccines can both cause blood clotting.
There’s no reason to panic about clots, but it’s important to understand the risk.
A normal/negative COVID test result does not completely exclude the potential of clots. Regardless of whether the diagnosis is confirmed or not, if there is a symptom, the most important step is to prevent it.
Move around as much as you can. If you’re resting in bed, try to stretch your legs to keep blood circulating. Don’t start any blood-thinning medications without consulting your doctor first.
Avoid taking any COVID-19 vaccine as much as possible. Once vaccinated, the spike protein is highly thrombogenic, directly activating the clotting cascade. So, the first strategy of preventing the formation of clots is to detox spike protein.
For example, a number of natural ways to increase autophagy could be helpful to degrade spike proteins from the body.Methods to boost autophagy include intermittent fasting, sunlight, quality and timely sleep, meditation, and walking, as well as naturally derived molecules like ivermectin, melatonin, resveratrol, spermidine, terpene nutrient, etc. What to Test For Activation of the clotting cascade leads to both large clots (causing strokes and pulmonary emboli) as […]
Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.