Tuesday’s midterm elections may be the most important in modern history. Many say that every election, but I don’t. I usually downplay the importance of the elections. This time, I truly believe they will mark a turning point one way or another for this nation. Either we will pull this nation back from the brink of disaster or we will barrel headlong into oblivion.

It’s great to have President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend. This is arguably the most crucial state for Republicans to win in the midterms. His rally for candidates like Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz is running opposite both Joe Biden and Barack Obama with their own events in the extremely important state.

While much of the focus is on the Oz versus John Fetterman race which will be crucial for control of the U.S. Senate, the bigger race to me is the gubernatorial battle. Mastriano is more than just an America First patriot who can turn his state around. He represents an important opportunity for revelations from the stolen 2020 election to come to light. If he can win, he will dig into the massive, widespread voter fraud that flipped the state in the days following election day. That’s why Democrats have put so much emphasis on trying to win that race.

Here’s President Trump, Mastriano, and others at the rally Saturday evening:

