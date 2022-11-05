With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Anthony Fauci, the United States’ head medical tyrant said that deaths from COVID-19 are still too high as we move into the winter months. He also said that more variants continue to emerge that are resistant to antibody treatments presenting a “challenge.”

Fauci further claimed that the US is at a crossroads. In a radio interview Thursday, he said the pandemic has clearly eased since last winter, but deaths, which average more than 2,600 per week, remain far too high. At the same time, the new omicron variants are knocking out key tools used to protect the most vulnerable, according to a report by CNBC.

“We’re really at a point that may be a crossroads here. As we’re entering into the cooler months, we are starting to see the emergence of sublineage variants of omicron,” Fauci said on the “Conversations on Health Care” radio show.

Natural infection from the BA.5 subvariant or vaccination with the new boosters should provide protection against these subvariants for healthy people, Fauci said. But U.S. health officials are concerned the subvariants will basically knock out antibody treatments such as Evusheld that play a key role in protecting people with severely compromised immune systems, he said. -CNBC

Fauci said everyone who is eligible should get their Covid boosters and flu shot. People who face a high risk from respiratory viruses should consider wearing a mask indoors in public, Fauci said.

“We’re still in the middle of this — it is not over,” Fauci said. “Four hundred deaths per day is not an acceptable level. We want to get it much lower than that.” Fauci said hospitals could face a “negative trifecta” this winter from emerging Covid variants as well as resurgent flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

“It’s going to be very confounding and might even stress the hospital system, particularly for the pediatric population,” Fauci said. He continued the fear-mongering over RSV and the flu as he said Pfizer has a vaccine candidate that was 81% effective at preventing severe disease in newborn infants. New boosters for omicron as well as flu shots are already widely available.

Is this just another way to convince parents to inject their babies with an mRNA cocktail? Many pushed on the COVID-19 jab because that disease isn’t even noticeable in most children. Will they be able to convince parents to give their toddlers and babies a Pfizer RSV “vaccine?”

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

