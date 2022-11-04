Dustin Satloff_Getty Images (2) The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving without pay after he refused to unequivocally say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

Irving came under fire late last week after posting a link to a film that was based on a book containing antisemitic disinformation. Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022, in New York City.(Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) In a statement on Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets said that Irving’s suspension will last as many as five games after he failed to understand the “harm and danger of his actions.”

“Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hate,” the team said.

“We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance,” it continued. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, […]