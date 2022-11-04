Finland has become one of the first countries to uncover evidence that state agencies around the world committed fraud in their Covid deaths reporting during the pandemic.

The blockbuster report sheds light on how public health agencies around the world overhyped ‘Covid-related deaths’ in order to drive mass hysteria.

According to Sirkka Goebeler, chief specialist at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), Covid-19 has not been the actual cause of death in up to 40 percent of fatalities attributed to the illness in Finland. As a result, they will not end up in Statistics Finland’s official data as coronavirus deaths.

As the Finnish report states, “Goebeler’s unit examines all Finnish death certificates before they are forwarded to the state statistics bureau. The unit focuses on coronavirus-related death certificates where the attending physician has listed Covid as either the primary or a contributing cause of death.”

“The THL tally of Covid-related deaths stood at 6,407 on Tuesday – but that figure includes all deaths that have occurred within 30 days of a positive coronavirus test,” the report continued. “According to Goebeler, in nearly 4,000 of these cases, Covid is listed as the primary or immediate cause of death. In almost 1,600 cases, […]