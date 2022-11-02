Despite a previous ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, Democrat Governor Tom Wolf’s administration had directed state election officials to count undated ballots. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman announced last month that Pennsylvania election officials should continue counting ballots that arrive with undated or improperly filled-out envelopes, citing a previous state Supreme Court […]

State and national Republican organizations, in addition to voters, sought immediate review by the Supreme Court due to conflicting plans. Some counties planned on separating the ballots, others were going to count them, and some counties were going to discard the ballots entirely.

The justices split 3-3 on whether making the envelope dates mandatory under state law would violate provisions of the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars election officials from discarding votes cast with immaterial errors or omission when counting.

Pennsylvania election officials will not be able to count mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday. The court did, however, direct county boards of elections to “segregate and preserve” those ballots. As a result, it is still possible for undated or improperly filled out mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania.

Read the whole story at nationalfile.com

Yes, We Need Your Help

I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…

When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.

Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.

The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.

We currently operate:

I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.

For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.