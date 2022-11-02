Liz Cheney’s stamp of approval has failed to bring close allies across the finish line.

Ousted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., rolled out a series of endorsements in Cleveland on Tuesday, but if we’ve learned anything about what happens to the disgraced lame duck’s allies, those candidates should prepare for defeat on Election Day. Cheney has a habit of not only praising all the wrong people but also aligning herself with politicians that voters can’t abide.

At the start of a one-on-one interview with PBS’s Judy Woodruff, Cheney endorsed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for another two-year term in the majority.

“I want to say a word about Speaker Pelosi,” Cheney said at the Cleveland City Club. “There are many, many issues, maybe most issues, on which we disagree. But I think that she is a tremendous leader. I’ve watched her up close. She is a leader of historic consequence.”

Later in the interview, Woodruff asked Cheney whether Republicans should even reclaim the majority in the lower chamber.

“People just need to understand what it will mean to have a Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Cheney said. “The people who will be running the House of Representatives in a Republican majority […]