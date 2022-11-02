With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
Liz Cheney’s stamp of approval has failed to bring close allies across the finish line.
Ousted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., rolled out a series of endorsements in Cleveland on Tuesday, but if we’ve learned anything about what happens to the disgraced lame duck’s allies, those candidates should prepare for defeat on Election Day. Cheney has a habit of not only praising all the wrong people but also aligning herself with politicians that voters can’t abide.
At the start of a one-on-one interview with PBS’s Judy Woodruff, Cheney endorsed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for another two-year term in the majority.
“I want to say a word about Speaker Pelosi,” Cheney said at the Cleveland City Club. “There are many, many issues, maybe most issues, on which we disagree. But I think that she is a tremendous leader. I’ve watched her up close. She is a leader of historic consequence.”
Later in the interview, Woodruff asked Cheney whether Republicans should even reclaim the majority in the lower chamber.
“People just need to understand what it will mean to have a Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Cheney said. “The people who will be running the House of Representatives in a Republican majority […]
Read the whole story at thefederalist.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.