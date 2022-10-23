With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

It seems like everyone outside of the Biden-Harris regime is predicting recession is just around the corner. Elon Musk says it will last until 2024. Others predict it will go on longer and that we may never recover if things don’t get very much better soon. To me, the most likely scenarios are either western economies are brought the brink of full-blown economic collapse, or we’ll get pushed all the way over the edge. Depression or near-depression are coming.

The reason I believe this is because the Biden-Harris regime as well as other western governments appear to be intentionally manufacturing a collapse. We must assume they’re doing so on behalf of the Liberal World Order so the globalist elite cabal can realize their dream of The Great Reset. It’s hard to convince people to abandon a system that isn’t broken, so the powers-that-be are trying to break western capitalism and replace it with their Neo-Marxist dreams of utopia for the elites and dystopia for the rest of us.

But my theories are not enough to make people “know” the Uniparty Swamp in DC is intentionally taking us into a depression. The best clue I’d ask everyone to examine is the messaging coming out of the White House. While it’s easy to dismiss their seemingly idiotic claims of good tidings for the economy as election-driven denialism, we must dig deeper. Ahead of a midterm election during a down economy, there’s only one strategy that helps those in power retain power. If Democrats really wanted to win, they’d acknowledge the economic downturn that’s blatant to everyone else, then offer a tangible plan moving forward to fix things.

Pretending like the problem isn’t really there is a surefire way to LOSE elections. This is why I cringe when I hear conservative pundits claim the Democrats’ denial of our fiscal woes is their attempt to salvage their election futures. Democrats KNOW they’re putting out the wrong messaging. The only thing that can make any politician risk losing their power is if they have an agenda driving them. Today, that agenda is The Great Reset.

By trying to keep people in the dark while making themselves look like financial dunces, the Biden-Harris regime and their Uniparty Swamp cronies are just offering fodder so people won’t realize this is all manufactured. They don’t want to risk being exposed as intentionally tanking the economy — not yet, at least — so they’re pretending like they believe everything is fine. This keeps the people and the vast majority of conservative commentators busy insulting the regime’s idiocy so we don’t take time to recognize this is all part of their plan.

The regime and their corporate media proxies are gaslighting us. We can see with our own eyes when we look at our bank accounts that the economy is not “strong as hell,” but that’s exactly what Biden claimed. We look at our investment portfolios and retirement accounts and wonder if things will at least level out if not recover before the wealth we’ve worked so hard to earn is gone.

The article below by Mary Villareal from Natural News offers further details about some who believe recession is coming and there’s pretty much no way to stop it. I generally avoid doom-and-gloom articles when it comes to the economy as nobody really knows with 100% certainty what’s coming, but this is worth a read because it’s very likely true.

Bloomberg Model Projection Says Recession Is 100% Certain in Next 12 Months

President Joe Biden is trying his best to convince Americans that recession is avoidable – especially with the midterm elections so close.

But according to a model projection from Bloomberg Economics, the U.S. economy is effectively certain to enter a recession in the next 12 months. The probability models maintained by Bloomberg economists Anna Wong and Eliza Winger had earlier shown just a 65 percent chance of a recession over the coming 12 months.

The latest projection doesn’t bode well for Biden and the Democrats ahead of the November elections.

Biden has repeatedly said that the U.S. will avoid a recession and that the downturn would be “very slight.” The president is obviously trying desperately to reassure Americans that the economy is still on solid footing. It’s not.

The tightening financial conditions, which include persistent inflation and expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve pressing ahead with rate hikes, are raising the risk of an economic contraction.

A separate survey of 42 economists also showed rising probability of a recession – from 50 percent last month to 60 percent this October.

The odds of the U.S. entering a recession even sooner are also up. In the 11-month window, the probability is at 73 percent – up from 30 percent. In the 10-month window, the probability rose to 25 percent from zero.

These forecasts are a sharp contrast to Biden’s positivity. He has focused on strong job growth as he campaigns to help Democrats win House and Senate majorities in the midterms.

Inflation, which has hovered near a four-decade high, has been a drag on the prospects of Democrats in an election where polls indicate that the economy is the voters’ top concern.

Biden still in denial despite dire numbers presented by experts

Despite the dire numbers presented by economic experts, Biden still insists that he does not anticipate the U.S. to enter a recession.

He noted that economists have been predicting a slowdown in the economy for months, but the recession has not yet occurred. “I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it will be a very slight recession,” he said in a recent interview with CNN‘s Jake Tapper. “It’s possible. I don’t anticipate it.”

This remark came just hours after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted a global economic slowdown and a tightening of monetary and financial conditions in the United States.

“In short, the worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession,” the IMF said. (Related: Americans for Tax Reform president slams White House for attempting to redefine recession.)

The IMF noted that the high inflation, a slowdown in China and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine are contributing to the challenges in the global economy.

Meanwhile, Biden said he has no intention of meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Indonesia next month, although he will consider a conversation depending on the topic.

Biden said he would speak with Putin if the latter approached him at the conference and said he wanted to talk about releasing professional basketball player Brittney Griner.

Visit Collapse.news for more information about the possibility of a recession in the United States.

Watch this video to know why economic experts are warning of a global recession.

This video is from the NewsClips channel on Brighteon.com.

