Since Roe v Wade was overturned, conservatives who believe in constitutional originalism have been dealt multiple losses. They received a big victory in New York when a judge ruled the state of perpetual Covid emergency that’s used by Democrats to promote no-reason mail-in absentee balloting is unconstitutional.

According to Fox News:

The Democrat-controlled legislature “appears poised to continue the expanded absentee voting provisions of New York State Election Law … in an Orwellian perpetual state of health emergency and cloaked in the veneer of ‘voter enfranchisement,'” Saratoga County Supreme Court Justice Dianne Freestone, a Republican, wrote in her ruling Friday.

The 28-page ruling ordered local election boards to stop counting absentee ballots they’ve already received and to “preserve” them until after Election Day on Nov. 8 or after the resolution of a lawsuit filed by Republicans in the state. The ruling does not invalidate ballots that have already been mailed.

In 2020, delays, litigation and mistakes by election boards that faced a flood of absentee ballots led to long waits for election results. The Democratic-controlled legislature eventually passed a law allowing for early counting of absentee voting.

Republicans in the state celebrated the ruling as a win for election integrity.

“Let’s hope now that they preserve our ability to make sure that our elections are done with integrity and that voters are verified and that this system of absentee balloting – just like the voters said last November that they didn’t want no-excuse absentee voting, essentially mail-in voting – that it is held to a high standard, that way to ensure that each citizen gets one vote,” New York state Rep. Robert Smullen and plaintiff in the lawsuit said, according to WRGB.

While all of this is being positioned as a move with current impact, the reality is this will almost certainly have no bearing on the 2022 election. Ballots are already in and there just isn’t enough time to force people to “re-vote.” But this could set an appropriate precedent for the next election, during which it will be imperative that we cut off as many avenues for voter fraud as possible.

Anyone who has seen 2000 Mules knows mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes are key to voter fraud. The 2020 election was stolen through a combination of multiple election fraud techniques and mail-in ballots were one of the biggest.

It’s imperative that the New York GOP puts their full effort into making this stick. It won’t just impact their state. This could be a key to saving the nation in 2024… if we’re still a country by then.

