The totalitarian takeover of Western society has triumphed once again.

At a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Castro channeled his inner Castro as his fascist government announced a statewide ban on the sale, purchase, and transfer of handguns effective immediately.

Canadians cannot also bring newly acquired handguns into the country.

The nationwide ban was initially declared in May 2022 alongside Bill C-21 , which is currently being debated in the Canadian Parliament.

“In May, our government introduced measures to implement a national freeze on handgun ownership. Today, our national freeze on handguns is coming into force. From today forward, it is no longer legal to buy, sell, or transfer a handgun in Canada,” Trudeau said during the press conference.“We have frozen the market for handguns in this country and our ban on imports that took effect in August remains in place. This is one of the strongest actions we’ve taken on gun violence in a generation,” he added. Watch the video below: WATCH: PM Trudeau “from today forward, it is […]