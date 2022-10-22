With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

World-class independent journalist Lara Logan has been banned from appearing on Newsmax following an explosive segment when she went on an alleged “Q-Anon” rant. After watching the “rant,” I’ll reiterate what I’ve said in the past: Newsmax is a corporate media shill for the globalist elite cabal that has a handful of conservative hosts to cover up their allegiances.

In other words, they are controlled opposition much like Fox News, Washington Examiner, and other supposedly “right leaning” news groups. They’re instructed to maintain their “Patriot Credentials” by sticking with approved topics as fodder for conservatives, ultimately distracting America First patriots from receiving the important truths the cabal doesn’t want us to know.

Here’s the video that got her banned:

“I am a firm and solid and immovable believer in God and I believe that God wins… The open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants. They may think they are going to become gods. That’s what they tell us, Yuval Harari and all of the rest of them at the World Economic Forum. You know, the ones who want us eating insects and cockroaches while they dine on the blood of children.”

Shockingly, most precious metals companies who sponsor “conservative” news outlets are donating to Democrats and/or working with proxies of the CCP. We have found three companies that do not. You can find all three on our precious metals page.

Nothing she said was false, and while others may have different opinions she did not say anything that could be construed as defamatory, illegal, or even without merit.

According to leftist shill The Wrap:

The day after Lara Logan’s unhinged rant on Newsmax about a Satanic “global cabal” that must be defeated by White Christians, the far-right news network has banned her from its airwaves. On Eric Bolling’s show on Wednesday night, she began regurgitating Q-Anon talking points, including the racist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, insisting she had proof of a worldwide plan to fully implement in the United States. That escalated to talk of Satan and non-Republicans who “dine on the blood of children.” “Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan,” the network said in a statement shared with The Daily Beast on Thursday. “We have no plans to interview her again.”

Bolling introduced her as “a good friend of the show and a good friend of mine as well.” Near the end of the interview, he asked her, “How does it end?,” she laughed and said, “It ends badly for some,” then launched into a speech about a “spiritual battle,” which God will win and Satan will lose.

Logan, once an award-winning journalist for CBS News, was fired by Fox News last year for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to notorious Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele.

As an organization, they have lost several prominent journalists over their censorship and corporate media leanings. Certain topics are taboo such as voter fraud, vaccine concerns, and attacks on the globalist elite cabal. Apparently, siding with Biblical truths and exposing evil is another topic that’s off-limits at the news organization.

Newsmax is junk journalism. They’re controlled opposition. They shill for RINOs and cover up realities. I know a lot of conservatives are fans of some of the hosts but Newsmax is Fox News Junior. THIS is why I’m building discern.tv.

Leave a comment about this article on our new Substack.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker