Hunter Biden’s laptop has been dubbed the “Laptop from hell” for a reason.
A new watchdog group that has been digging into the data from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop for a year now and they have released a report of at least 459 crimes documented on Hunter’s computer. A year-long exploration of Hunter Biden’s laptop has yielded a 630-page report that its authors say document 459 violations of state and federal laws and regulations by President Joe Biden’s son and his business partners.
Marco Polo, a nonprofit formed by a one-time aide to former President Trump to enable a team of cyber gumshoes to take a deep dive into the laptop that the crack-addled Biden left at a Delaware repair store, claims the report is a road map for local, state, or federal prosecutors to pursue charges. The group also sent its report to each member of Congress. No wonder the FBI worked with big tech to silence and hide the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election.
This is terrible for the Biden family. The team put together by Garrett Ziegler, Marco Polo’s 26-year-old founder, has mined the laptop with digital savvy, and produced a thorough report that is anything […]
