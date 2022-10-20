With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

The political left, with its insane push towards unsustainable ‘green’ energy, adoption of cultural lunacy (drag queens and transgenders for children) and shunning of scientific and biological facts (“there are more than two sexes“) is leading to the end of the “petrodollar” and the huge global influence of the Western-led United States in favor of a China-led economic alliance that combines growth with authoritarianism.

Earlier this week, following a two-day summit with Saudi Arabia, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the oil-rich kingdom is likely to join the growing BRICS coalition consisting of core members Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.

“The Crown Prince (prime minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud) did express Saudi Arabia’s desire to be part of BRICS and they are not the only country,” said Ramaphosa, according to a Times Live report.

The bloc first met in 2009 and has always generally been seen as an economic alternative to the Western-dominated global economic order. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the West has pulled back engagement with and resources from Moscow, which is being seen as hastening the growth of BRICS as more countries flee the self-destructive left-wing cultural chaos of Western countries.

“We did say that Brics having a summit next year under the chairship of South Africa in SA, and the matter is going to be under consideration. A number of countries are making approaches to Brics members, and we have given them the same answer that it will be discussed by the Brics partners, and thereafter, a decision will be made,” Ramaphosa continued, according to Times Live.

In an assessment of the emerging situation, The Conservative Treehouse also noted: “A global financial and economic cleaving is underway created by the western nations chasing ideological climate change energy policy, while the rest of the world remains pragmatic toward oil, coal and natural gas as energy resources. Essentially, western governments’ following the ‘Build Back Better’ climate change agenda which stops using coal, oil, and gas to power their economic engine, while the rest of the growing economic world continues using the more efficient and traditional forms of energy to power their economies.”

Mohammed al-Hamed, president of the Saudi Elite group in Riyadh, told Newsweek in July: “This accession, if Saudi joins it, will balance the world economic system, especially since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the largest exporter of oil in the world, and it’s in the G20. If it happens, this will support any economic movement and development in the world trade and economy, and record remarkable progress in social and economic aspects as Saudi Arabia should have partnerships with every country in the world.”

So clearly, BRICS is an alliance built on the foundation of cheap, affordable, plentiful, and reliable fossil fuels — the same ones that the West utilized to grow their economies into the powerhouses that they are/were, including the U.S. advancing to the world’s biggest economy, though China is catching up fast.

The growth of the BRICS coalition “would essentially be the end of the petrodollar, and — in even more consequential terms — the end of the United States’ ability to use the weight of the international trade currency to manipulate foreign government,” The Conservative Treehouse noted further. “The global economic system would have an alternative. The fracturing of the world, created as an outcome of energy development, would be guaranteed.”

The fact of the matter is, the West is collapsing, and it is all due to self-inflicted wounds. Many citizens of many Western countries are finally waking up to the idiocy of left-wing Western ‘leaders’ and culture, but it is likely too late to reverse the damage. There will be major global changes in the coming years, and it won’t be long before we start seeing them — none of which will be good for the West.

