The banks served with demands include Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. NZBA-member banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050. According to the NZBA’s governance document : In addition to net-zero by 2050 commitments, banks must set targets for 2030 or sooner which are in line with a low/no overshoot scenario consistent with 1.5 degree warming to cover a significant majority of emissions including in at least one priority sector within 18 months of joining and set targets for all or a substantial majority of listed high emitting sectors within 36 months of signing and annually report on targets and progress. Bank of America, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are currently listed as […]

(AP Photo/Kaweewit Kaewjinda) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office and 18 other attorneys general served six major American banks with civil investigative demands. These demands act as a subpoena and seek documents relating to the banks’ involvement with the United Nations Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), which is part of a trend toward environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. Missouri, Arizona, Kentucky, and Texas are leading the investigation,

