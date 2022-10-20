With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

For nearly two years, we’ve been told the Covid-19 “vaccines” offer varying degrees of protection while offering varying varying degrees of risks. The trajectory of these two attributes of the jabs have been heading in opposite directions every since their launch. At first, we were told the injections received emergency use authorization because they were 100% effective and offered zero risk. Over time, that effectiveness number has steadily dropped while the risk factor has risen, though the degree to which these numbers have fallen and risen has been shrouded by lies, gaslighting, and a persistent narrative.

The powers-that-be have continuously changed their own narrative, but one thing has remained consistent throughout. They continue to push for every man, woman, and child to be injected as many times as possible.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed several stories and played a few videos that highlight while today is a “tipping point” for vaccine tyranny. The perceived mandate by the CDC to force vaccinations on school-age children contradicts every piece of data we have available. Children face infinitesimal risks to Covid and far greater risks from the jabs themselves. On top of that, the jabs appear to have negative efficacy that gets worse with each subsequent shot, draining away immune systems and replacing what God gave us with the abominations of manufactured spike proteins and other chemical toxins.

We are at the tipping point. If sanity, logic, and the will of the people aren't strong enough to prevent a mandate on kids to take a potentially dangerous drug that doesn't stop a disease that isn't an actual risk to them in the first place, then "We the People" is no more. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 20, 2022

If we can’t stop this, we can’t stop them at all. By no means does that mean we stop fighting. It simply means our fight is to save a remnant and to prevent tyranny from spreading more quickly. Hopes that we’ll bring an end to the tyranny brought forth by Pandemic Panic Theater are quickly diminishing despite the fact that more people are waking up to the realities of the jabs.

Stories From Today’s Show

An influential CDC advisory panel could vote Thursday to add COVID-19 vaccines to routine immunization schedules, giving the green light to school districts to require COVID vaccination — and perhaps annual boosters — as a condition of enrolling.

The Oct. 20 agenda for the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) shows it will discuss the “2023 child and adolescent schedule revisions” and “2022 adult schedule revisions” in the morning and then vote in the afternoon on whether to adopt them, in spite of the fact that COVID vaccines haven’t been fully approved under age 12.

The advisers voted 15-0 Wednesday afternoon to add COVID vaccines to the Vaccines for Children program, which pays for ACIP-recommended vaccines for children in low-income families.

Georgetown Law global health law professor Lawrence Gostin predicted ACIP would add COVID vaccines to the immunization schedules, which “means most states will either rec[ommend] or require COVID vaccines for school entry.” [read more]

An alarming spike in the deaths of young Canadian doctors since the COVID-19 vaccine was mandated for health-care workers demands an investigation, a physician and cancer researcher told the Canadian Medical Association.

Dr. William Makis, a nuclear medicine physician with more than 100 peer-reviewed research publications, also called for an immediate end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canadian health care, the Gateway Pundit reported.

“Our analysis shows Canadian doctor deaths under age 50 in 2022 will be 2-fold higher compared to 2019-2020,” he wrote. “Shockingly, doctor deaths under age 40 are 5-fold higher, and doctor deaths under age 30 are 8-fold higher.”

Makis noted that at the Canadian Medical Association-sponsored International Conference on Physician Health last week, a topic that was not discussed was “young Canadian doctors dying suddenly and unexpectedly after COVID vaccine rollout.”

Americans need more discerning media sources. It’s not just the corporate fake news networks. Even many in conservative and alternative media are compromised by Big Tech, RINOs, or globalists. Help is COMING SOON: Discern.tv.

“On September 3, 2022, I wrote you a letter regarding the sudden and unexpected deaths of 32 young Canadian doctors since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and I raised concerns about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates contributing to these sudden deaths,” the medical scientist said. “The letter went viral on social media, it was viewed by millions of people worldwide, was translated into dozens of languages, and became the topic of numerous podcasts, media interviews, internet videos and news articles.”

The CMA, he said, apparently doesn’t share the “tremendous interest worldwide into what is killing Canada’s fully COVID-19 vaccinated young doctors.” [read more]

The Democratic Party may want to call their political operatives at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and tell them to cancel the vote on adding Covid shots to the Childhood Vaccination Schedule.

While the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted to recommend the Covid shots, there is still time to back out.

Because when the Democrats see the polling on this hot-button issue, they’re going to wish that the CDC at least waited until after the election to pull off this fiasco.

Rich Baris, aka ‘the People’s Pundit,’ who is one of the most accurate pollsters out there, actually polled parents with school-aged children in Summer 2021 about schools making the Covid shots mandatory.

We had asked the same Q late in Summer 2021 and got the same result: roughly 60% of parents with school-aged children opposing adding the Covid-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations to attend school. Parents will flip the F–k out, with good reason. Homeschool boom. pic.twitter.com/V9nu8Vv0E9 — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) October 19, 2022

[read more]

Moderna has developed a new mRNA injection to purportedly repair damaged cardiac muscles from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Incidentally, it developed the same injection responsible for the cardiac issues.

According to the Gateway Pundit, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel announced the development of this new mRNA injection. The piece described the vaccine maker as having found the “cure” for the “tyrannical medical-industrial complex’s latest manufactured health crisis.”

Bancel elaborated in an interview that this new mRNA injection will be administered directly into the heart muscle. The resulting treatment, he claimed, will “grow back new blood vessels and re-vascularize the heart.”

“It’s a bit like science fiction medicine,” said the Moderna CEO. “It’s exciting to me.”

He also touched on the COVID-19 boosters, claiming that he is “not worried” about the low uptake of the shots. Bancel nevertheless expressed belief that people will eventually “get comfortable with the fact that they have updated the vaccine.”

The Moderna CEO’s announcement came amid controversies involving the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Many injected with it had fallen to sudden adult death syndrome (SADS). Healthy athletes, performers, musicians, news anchors, soldiers, teenagers and healthcare workers have dropped dead like flies due to heart-related issues allegedly stemming from the mRNA COVID-19 shot. [read more]

A group of Republican lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to reassess the U.S. Coast Guard’s policy for “religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccination order,” which will likely force the involuntary discharge of a service member whom President Joe Biden thanked last month for his “heroic work.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., along with 16 other congressmen, sent a letter to Biden, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan on Monday regarding the administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. Coast Guard members.

“Service members that have not obtained a COVID-19 vaccine risk an involuntary administrative separation. This policy has resulted in hundreds of service members from all branches getting involuntarily discharged,” the letter said. [read more]

A Navy midshipman who was attempting to explain to a group of 4,000 fellow midshipmen why being forced to get the Covid vaccine is not ‘living honorably’ was shut down by a senior officer in a video that has now gone viral.

“Third class, your 21st company,” the young man said. “Sir, through many of the definitions we voted on for what it means to live honorably, we talked about how to live honorably is different for every person based on their own moral code. For my midshipman year, myself included, getting the government vaccine will not be living honorably. Even so, the Academy has been attempting to strongarm us into either getting the vaccine or DOR for the past year.”

“Okay. So, stop. Go ahead and stop right there,” the senior office interrupted. “I don’t want to have this conversation with the group, but I will personally have that conversation with you. That’s not a one to 4,000 conversation. That’s a one to nine or one to 10 conversation. So, I’m not cutting you off because I don’t want to answer you. It won’t be fair to have it in this group. Okay?”

“Yes, sir,” he replied. [read more]

Dr. Spiro Pantazatos co-authored a study on mRNA-induced fatality rates: data that he says has been suppressed by most major publications and journals.

At the outset of the pandemic, Dr. Spiro Pantazatos, a clinical neurobiologist and researcher at Columbia University (on leave), vowed he would stay in lockdown until a vaccine was available. He was a believer. But then he began to question the story being told. Next, he studied the data.

Dr. Pantazatos has found a clear link between the rollout of experimental mRNA vaccines and excess mortality numbers. While life insurance companies began screaming from the rooftops in the late spring of 2022, Dr. Pantazatos was well ahead of the game, producing a paper that demonstrated this link in October 2021. But nobody wanted to read his findings, and no medical journal would publish the paper. “It was diplomatically rejected by many editors at medical journals,” he told Dr. Drew in his eponymous podcast. [read more]

The information is on our side and more are waking up. But we are facing Powers and Principalities and their pawns among the globalist elite cabal. We must not get complacent. It’s time to double-down instead.

