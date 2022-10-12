Democrats are working right now to steal the 2022 election – here we go again.

Writers for a D.C.-based media operation run by prominent Democratic operatives are behind a sprawling network of “fake news” outlets started recently that are churning out slick “news content” in midterm battleground states.

These sophisticated disinformation efforts are operating right now, at this late date, by pumping out Democratic talking points on ostensibly “local news sites” from its Washington headquarters, targeting key swing states Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The secret plot has been carried out since the 2021 and 2022 campaigns began and includes at least 51 locally branded deceptive and highly partisan sites like the “Milwaukee Metro Times,” the “Mecklenburg Herald” and the “Tri-City Record.”

Protect your wealth from Joe Biden, Klaus Schwab, or any of the globalists who want you to own nothing. We recommend two America First companies: Goldco with their wide array of products and Our Gold Guy who specializes in bullion.

Axios, which broke the scandal, reported: “Behind the patina of independent local news, these sites are pumping out content designed to put a sheen of original reporting on partisan messaging.”

The sheer, diabolical genius of the template includes aggregated local news content and short write-ups about local sports teams and attractions – “interspersed with heavily slanted political news aimed at boosting Democratic midterm candidates and attacking Republican opponents.”

Their mastheads indicate involvement by another entity: the American Independent, a Washington-based left-wing faux “news outlet.”

And who’s behind it? The American Independent was launched by George Soros operative and fundraiser David Brock – also known for founding the left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters for America. The American Independent, which is anything but “American” or “Independent,” was founded by Matt Fuehrmeyer, a former senior aide at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and to Harry Reid, the late former Senate Democratic leader.

The for-profit entity is funded in part by the nonprofit arm of American Bridge, an opposition research-focused Democratic super PAC, according to its website.

Jessica McCreight, the American Independent’s executive editor, was quoted as saying, “It’s been widely reported that where local news outlets shut down, dis- and misinformation grows. To combat this challenge, the American Independent has expanded to bring readers local, fact-based news and information on topics and issues that impact their communities.”

Previously, McCreight worked in former President Barack Obama’s communications team.

Here’s how deceptively these site describe themselves: “In Michigan’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for ‘insiders.’ Instead, we cover the way politics and government affect citizens of the state.”

America needs better media sources. Even many in conservative or alternative media are compromised by Big Tech. Learn why we’re launching Discern.tv and help if you have the means.

This “fake news” operator is different from CNN and MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post and the favorites of Big Tech censors. It has the advantage of not carrying any baggage. It’s purportedly local. It’s targeted. It doesn’t have any Big Tech warnings attached to it. It’s a lie from beginning to end.

You’ve got to hand it to the “Demoncrats.” You probably didn’t see this one coming. It’s one more advantage they didn’t need when the “press” is already so mind-bogglingly stacked against Republicans – while the MAGA-movement is literally fighting to save the country in this election.

We didn’t need this – not now.

Meanwhile, think of how WND, after 25 years of providing an honest conservative, Christian point of view, has been permanently DEMONETIZED by Google and YouTube, throttled by Facebook and labeled as “dangerous” by Big Brother Big Tech.

This attack against WND represents a five-alarm fire for us, folks!

Please keep us in your prayers. And consider helping us to weather this storm by making a generous tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit 501(c)(3) WND News Center. You can designate a one-time gift or a repeating monthly donation. Or you can mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to “WND News Center” and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100. You may also donate to the WND News Center by using PayPal.

For more ways to help, please check out HELP WND. Thank you!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Article cross-posted from WND News Center.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker