FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten testified on Tuesday that Russia hoax dossier author Christopher Steele was offered $1 million by former President Barack Obama’s FBI for ‘dirt’ on Donald Trump, but he never got the money because he could not “prove the allegations.”
According to the FBI official, Steele refused to provide the names of any of his sources during his meeting with the bureau. Furthermore, Steele didn’t give the FBI anything substantive that corroborated his claims in his debunked dossier.
Auten’s revelations were made at the criminal trial of Igor Danchenko , the Russian asset identified as a primary source for Steele’s dossier. Danchenko has pleaded not guilty to lying to the FBI in connection to the investigation by special counsel John Durham.
The FBI, however, did reimburse expenses for Christopher Steele, making him an FBI informant.
In September, Special Counsel John Durham provided evidence that the FBI was aware of Danchenko’s activities as early as July 2016. Durham also laid out the ties between the Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign and the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” operation.“Beginning in or about July 2016 and continuing through December 2016, the FBI began receiving a series of reports from former British government employee Christopher […]
