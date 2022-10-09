FBI Agent and serial liar Elvis Chan The FBI sent out Agent Elvis Chan this week to ensure Americans that the 2022 midterm election will be “the safest election yet.”
Elvis Chan told FOX 2 KTVU, “The election process itself is as safe as it’s ever been, and even more so with all of the different protections we have in place.”
Chan told the media the 2020 election was the most secure election in history. He added, “People are trying to dispel the disinformation and misinformation that is going on that there are things happening with the election. We don’t see any credible threats at this point.”
More from KTVU :
Special agent Chan says federal agencies have their eye on misinformation and election lies that often spread through social media. He says federal law enforcement agencies are sharing data with those social media platforms with the aim of combating election misinformation with the truth. "People are trying to dispel the disinformation and misinformation that is going on; that
