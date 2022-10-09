It’s Kari Lake’s world. We all just sit here and swoon when clips of hers go viral. The latest isn’t a clip, sadly. Though she did outsmart her opponent Katie Hobbs who is afraid to debate her.

Let’s first hear from Ms. Lake about how desperate and to what lengths Hobbs will go to prevent even making eye contact. At a recent Univision forum, Hobbs made debate organizers put up drapes to keep the two candidates separated AND demanded that the two candidates be forced to park on different sides of the building.

And I know what you’re thinking. If she’s that afraid of Kari Lake, how will she react to criminals smuggling fentanyl across Arizona’s southern border? There was a second town hall forum that was being pre-recorded for later airing. The two candidates were NOT supposed share the same stage at the request of Katie Hobbs. Each candidate would have a separate half an hour. But while the Hobbs campaign was in a rush to ensure they wouldn’t share the stage with Lake, they neglected to close a loophole Kari was quick to exploit . But a problem arose before Hobbs even took the stage: Lake was sitting in […]