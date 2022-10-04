Why is it that the only person caught on camera speaking about going into the U.S. Capitol the day before the events of Jan. 6, then caught on camera on Jan. 6 imploring people to go to the U.S. Capitol, has not been arrested and has been declared essentially “hands off” by those allegedly investigating the Jan. 6 protests? Ray Epps had been one of the FBI’s most wanted in connection to the events of Jan. 6, until mysteriously being removed from the list in July of 2021. A new Broken Truth mini documentary explores why “for an event that led to arrests for people who just walked on the grass, Ray Epps was left alone.”
While Jan. 6 defendants were languishing in the American Gulag in D.C., Epps “never spent a moment incarcerated,” the documentary notes.
“When old ladies with cancer were locked up for a month, Ray was in his camper in Arizona.”
“Why would the FBI and Capitol Police take such a hands off approach to such a pivotal figure in the greatest potentially staged government event in the last two years? Was it because they don’t prosecute one of their own?”
