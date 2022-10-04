Russia’s nuclear submarine called Belgorod has left its White Seabase. NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) has warned that the sub might be on a mission to test the Poseidon drone.
NATO has warned all member states that the nuclear-capable submarine has deployed. The Belgorod has disappeared from its home base in the Arctic Circle and may be on its way to the Kara Sea to test the Poseidon nuke, a NATO warning note leaked to Italian media over the weekend has suggested. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Poseidon is a drone that is said to be capable of traveling huge distances underwater before detonating with enough force to trigger a 1,600ft nuclear tsunami designed to drown and irradiate coastal cities.
NATO has since sent a warning to all allies that the sub has gone missing, but said it is still thought to be operating in the Arctic. It is unclear exactly when the warning was sent, but it was first reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Sunday .
The Belgorod submarine has been in operation since July. It was originally suspected that this sub played a role in the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines. However, its […]
Read the whole story at www.shtfplan.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.