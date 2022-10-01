Ebrahim Raisi addresses the U.N. Screen grab, YouTube, originated by CNBC. Bob Marley said: “Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life.” For more than 200 Iranians who have been killed so far, as the nationwide uprising enters its second week, their martyrdom will be a milestone on the road to freedom, justice and democracy.
The people of Iran have lost their fear of the gun and baton wielding goons from the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and their thuggish Basij militia colleagues. Since the so-called morality police brutally murdered 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for not wearing her hijab (headscarf) properly, in mid-September, the protests have spread across the whole of Iran, with women tearing off and burning their hijabs and even cutting their hair.
Tens of thousands of mostly young protesters, including thousands of women, have taken to the streets, setting fire to posters of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, chanting “Death to the dictator” and “Death to Khamenei” indicating their determination to overthrow the theocratic, repressive regime.
The IRGC and Basij have used baton charges, tear gas, bird shot and live ammunition to counter the protests, killing more than […]
Read the whole story at issuesinsights.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.