Ebrahim Raisi addresses the U.N. Screen grab, YouTube, originated by CNBC. Bob Marley said: “Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life.” For more than 200 Iranians who have been killed so far, as the nationwide uprising enters its second week, their martyrdom will be a milestone on the road to freedom, justice and democracy.

The people of Iran have lost their fear of the gun and baton wielding goons from the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and their thuggish Basij militia colleagues. Since the so-called morality police brutally murdered 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for not wearing her hijab (headscarf) properly, in mid-September, the protests have spread across the whole of Iran, with women tearing off and burning their hijabs and even cutting their hair.

Tens of thousands of mostly young protesters, including thousands of women, have taken to the streets, setting fire to posters of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, chanting “Death to the dictator” and “Death to Khamenei” indicating their determination to overthrow the theocratic, repressive regime.

The IRGC and Basij have used baton charges, tear gas, bird shot and live ammunition to counter the protests, killing more than […]