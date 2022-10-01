This article originally appeared on Launchliberty.com and was republished with permission.

Many people within the United States are hoping for a Republican takeover of Congress in 2022. Most Republicans feel that the party is in a much better position after ousting RINOs like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Cheney, for instance, was the #3 Republican in the House of Representatives. She served in the position of Conference Chair. She was replaced in 2021 by New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik had the backing of many within the ‘MAGA’ movement. She was even endorsed by Donald Trump. He hosted a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for her back in January. He was quoted as saying that Stefanik would ‘one day be President.’

Upon investigation of published federal campaign finance data, Launch Liberty has discovered that Stefanik has taken a lot of money from Billionaire William Henry Gates III, better known as Bill Gates.

In fact, Gates has been funding Stefanik for a number of years. As Stefanik ascended through the Republican Party, Bill Gates began to donate to her re-election campaigns. Now she has a real chance at possibly becoming Speaker of the House.The fact that Stefanik, lauded by Conservatives everywhere, received money from Bill Gates […]