Back when the vaccines were being rolled out, the eminent UK cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra encouraged people to accept them. He was trying to overcome “vaccine hesitancy”—see for example here in November 2020 and here in February 2021.
Personal loss led to a change. Sadly, his father suffered cardiac arrest and died in July 2021. As told here , here , and here , though a cardiologist with an enormous Twitter following , Dr. Malhorta could not explain the post-mortem findings and started down medical-research rabbit holes he’d not gone down before.
Now, Malhotra says the Covid vaxes (or, at least, the mRNA vaxes) are not known to be safe and calls vax mandates and passports “unethical, coercive, and misinformed”—see the video here and here . Vax rollouts, he says, “must stop immediately.”
In Part 1 of his recent series in Journal of Insulin Resistance (Part 2 is here ), Dr. Malhotra writes: But a very unexpected and extremely harrowing personal tragedy was to happen a few months later that would be the start of my own journey into what would ultimately prove to be a revelatory and eye-opening experience so profound that after six months of critically appraising the data myself, […]
