The private text messages between Elon Musk and other key figures related to his Twitter takeover effort have exposed the rationale behind the billionaire’s bid to buy the company.
The messages were revealed in a new court filing ( pdf ) in Musk’s lawsuit battle with Twitter.
In the weeks leading up to Musk’s announcement to purchase the social media giant, the Tesla CEO was bombarded with text messages from business leaders, media personalities, and celebrities.
The text messages provided insight into the many private conversations involving Musk and other prominent individuals during his quest to purchase Twitter.
From seeking advice on what to do to improve the website to potentially obtaining financial assistance for his takeover bid, the exchanges showcased the excitement and frenzy leading up to where Musk and Twitter are today.
What were some of the more interesting conversations within the slew of Musk's text messages?On Mar. 24, Musk asked his millions of followers if the "Twitter algorithm should be open source."The Twitter poll received 82.7 percent of votes in favor of altering the algorithm.Twitter's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey responded to the tweet through text.He told Musk that "a new platform is needed."
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
