The last time I was “fact-checked” by sites like Snopes and Politifact, it was over my claim last year that someone (most likely the globalist elites pushing The Great Reset) was intentionally sabotaging food processing plants, spreading bird flu, and hitting large food markets that supply the people with precious sustenance.

These “fact-checkers” said it was all a coincidence.

In 2022, we’ve seen many more of these “coincidences” popping up and more people are starting to wake up to the truth. The latest episode is happening right now in Paris, France, where the world’s largest food market is ablaze.

NOW – Rungis, the largest wholesale fresh produce market in the world, is on fire in Paris.pic.twitter.com/jUbrl8VRbL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 25, 2022

Just another coincidence, right?

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

According to ABC News:

A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.

Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area in Paris’ southern suburbs, as 100 officers and 30 fire engines battled the blaze at the Rungis International Market.

Capt. Marc Le Moine, a spokesman for the Paris fire service, said no one was injured. The fire was brought under control and there was no risk of it spreading from the soccer field-sized warehouse, covering an area of 7,000 square meters (1.7 acres), he said.

The cause of the blaze was unknown but will be investigated, he added.

The sprawling wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.

If you haven’t woken up yet, please do so now. If you know people who haven’t woken up yet, do what you can to get them caught up and aware. This isn’t fearmongering. These problems are real and getting worse.

Here are some more videos:

FLASH SALE: Get $500 OFF on one-year food buckets, VERY limited-time offer.

Un important #incendie est en cours dans un bâtiment du marché de #Rungis (94), le plus grand marché de produits frais au monde. La fumée est visible à des kilomètres pic.twitter.com/LyLAQrQ4zU — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) September 25, 2022

France… The manufactured food crisis rolls on with the worlds largest fresh product market (Rungis) going up in smoke. pic.twitter.com/zMBr1suGRV — Pelham (@Resist_05) September 25, 2022

VAL-DE-MARNE : Un important #incendie s'est déclaré dans un entrepôt du marché de #Rungis. Le panache de fumée est visible à des kilomètres à la ronde.pic.twitter.com/Ln6XFXENxm — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) September 25, 2022

RUNGIS – Il n’y a qu’un seul entrepôt qui brûle et les pompiers sont entrain de maîtriser l’incendie. Les flammes sont impressionnantes mais tout le Marché International n’est pas en feu. pic.twitter.com/rgAeXCwQUM — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 25, 2022

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.