“I think it’s hard to overstate the evil of this vaccine program,” claims Diana West in an exclusive interview for RAIR Foundation USA . “We are governed by people of dark criminality.”

West, a widely syndicated columnist, former CNN contributor, best-selling author, and Yale graduate, believes that the covid-19 vaccine campaign was just one cog in a giant wheel, accelerating us towards a total loss of our freedoms as we have known them to date. “I don’t think there’s been a time in history when there have been so many dark forces pressing in on our existence, even at a microscopic level. It has been a huge education for me. I’ve been forced to learn so much about biology. Now I’m trying to proselytize the fact that the vaccine is going to kill you. It’s one thing to have an enemy try to kill you; it’s another to have people standing next to you who won’t even notice it or raise the issue and ask if there’s a problem.”

While data has shown a huge leap in excess deaths across Europe in 2022, West refers to Edward Dowd , a BlackRock whistleblower who published an analysis on deaths in the U.S. […]