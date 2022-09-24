FILE – Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico into the United States at Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Venezuelans have surpassed Guatemalans and Hondurans to become the second-largest nationality stopped at the U.S. border in August 2022 after Mexicans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) It’s hard to believe that a significant portion of Texas residents aren’t already part of the gun owner community. However, in border towns, the number of those who aren’t gun owners continues to dwindle as Americans there feel increasingly unprotected against surging numbers of illegal aliens streaming through their communities, bringing crime with them.
Residents who are tired of having their dogs killed, being robbed in their homes, and having their outbuildings burglarized are increasingly turning to the great equalizer to protect their families.
Some are admittedly uneasy about teaching themselves and their kids how to use guns to defend themselves from attack, but desperate times — and an open border — call for desperate measures. Migrants have killed pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night in a Texas border town, prompting some residents to arm themselves, locals told Fox […]
Read the whole story at www.thetruthaboutguns.com
