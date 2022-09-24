Steve Bannon and Leah Hoopes

Former Pennsylvania election worker Leah Hoopes and investigator Gregory Stenstrom released Parallel Election – A Blueprint for Deception recently.

The book documents, in great detail and with irrefutable evidence, the massive election fraud that was perpetrated against the citizenry in the November 2020 United States general election, which resulted in the installation of an illegitimate government.

Leah Stoopes joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Saturday morning.

Leah Hoopes was a GOP poll watcher in Chester Pennsylvania during the 2020 election.

The far-left officials running the local elections forced the GOP poll watchers into a small pen where they could not witness the counting of ballots. This was a common tactic used in swing states by far-left officials during the 2020 election. GOP poll watchers were abused and prevented from doing their job. Democrats approved of this practice. They can't win if they can't cheat.This resulted in a massive chain of custody issues across the US — and always hampering Republican poll watchers, never the other way