The ruling class’s propaganda outlets just announced there is a brand new COVID variant moving around, just in time for autumn. It’s also just in time for the new booster shots that they want everyone to get before Halloween.

The variant, which scientists have named BF.7 (short for BA.5.2.1.7) allegedly made up 1.7% of sequenced infections last week in the U.S., according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, the most common variant is BA.5, at 85%, BA.4.6, which comprised 10.3% of infections, and BA.2.75, which comprised 1.3%.

And of course, BF.7 is more transmissible than the variants before it. According to a report by Fortune, BF.7 because it’s making headway in an increasingly crowded field of Omicron subvariants. For months scientists watched BA.2.75, dubbed “Centaurus” by the Twitterverse, as a variant of interest with the potential to surge this fall. But this week, BF.7 surpassed it.

Updated fit of global SARS-CoV2 lineage frequencies based on all @GISAID + @CovidGenomicsUK data, now with BF.7 / BA.5.2.1.7 represented separately. BA.2.75 still predicted to overtake in many places, but BA.5.2.1.7 has similar advantage over plain BA.5, so different outcomes.🧵 pic.twitter.com/ThB42hdBHO — Tom Wenseleers (@TWenseleers) August 21, 2022

So far Belgium has seen the lion’s share of BF.7 cases identified globally: 25%. Denmark, Germany, and France have each seen 10% of the world’s identified cases so far, according to cov-lineages.org, a COVID data repository updated daily by contributors from universities in England, Scotland, and Australia, among others. –Fortune

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently broke it out into its own category when cases topped 1%, Dr. Stuart Ray, vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics at Johns Hopkins’ Department of Medicine, told Fortune.

“The same growth advantage in multiple countries makes it reasonable to think that BF.7 is gaining a foothold,” and that it’s potentially more transmissible than parent BA.5, Ray said. Children of variants “don’t grow relative to their parent unless they have an advantage.”

COVID is continually evolving to become more immune evasive, according to Ray, and Omicron is spawning exponentially. He added he wouldn’t be surprised to see a new variant altogether this fall. Would anyone be surprised? A new variant that can evade vaccines and actually harm people will surface when the ruling class needs another lockdown to panic the unruly slaves into mass compliance out of fear.

All Omicron subvariants have been fairly mild, meaning BF.7 could also be. Of course, the suggestions are to continue masking and get injected:

Continue to mask and get your booster. And remember that the pandemic isn’t over. –Fortune

