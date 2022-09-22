The U.S. has ordered over 100 million at-home Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits from domestic manufacturers ahead of a potential case surge in autumn – and the midterm elections. Big Pharma companies are known allies of Democrats, so one can easily figure out where this leads.

But the White House and mainstream media will try to avoid that kind of conversation. In fact, the White House said this is only a short-term solution to the problem.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been warning of a “likely” fall surge as early as April. The Biden administration predicted nearly 100 million Americans getting infections in the fall and winter, warning that the number was a median estimate and many more cases are possible, especially if a new variant appears.

President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly – and unsuccessfully – asked Congress for more pandemic funding. Last week, it requested $22.4 billion in emergency funding for the fall.

In a statement, the White House said: “The administration is acting, within its limited funding, to increase the supply of at-home COVID-19 tests in the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) by purchasing over 100 million additional at-home, rapid tests from domestic manufacturers.”

The administration also warned that it would be unable to provide enough tests, vaccines and treatments without more funding. It insisted that replenishing the existing stockpile of at-home tests will help meet some testing needs in the months ahead and will put the U.S. in a better position to manage a potential increase in testing demand in the fall and winter. (Related: Australian COVID-19 test kit manufacturer recalls 195,000 at-home kits due to high rate of false positives.)

COVID cases decreasing in September

COVID-19 cases have actually been decreasing in September, after plateauing during the summer months at over 100,000 cases each day.

The decline is not predicted to last long, however, as the combination of waning COVID-19 immunity and colder weather on the horizon will see more people heading indoors, which could send the infections back up. The trend is expected to reverse as soon as next month.

University of Washington epidemiologist Ali Mokdad predicted a rise in reported COVID-19 cases.

“There’ll be a rise in hospitalization and mortality, but not as high proportionally to the rise in cases simply because many of us – the majority of Americans right now – have been either infected or vaccinated or both, so we have some immunity,” he said.

This will be the third fall with COVID-19, and while infections and deaths still remain elevated, much of society has returned to a semi-normal state, with children heading back to school and offices bustling with workers.

However, Mokdad warned that while the Biden administration’s projections remain feasible, the currently dominant variant – omicron – still remains very contagious.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health epidemiologist Dr. David Dowdy said it is possible that the U.S. will see number of cases similar to the latest surge.

He posted this question: “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think that we’ve had about 100 million infections the past three months, so why couldn’t that happen again in winter?”

