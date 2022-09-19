Editor’s Commentary: I have one criterion when posting articles by others that pertain to Bible prophecy. Whatever is written must be newsworthy from the perspective of what actions may be taken as a result of the subject in question. We cannot just look at potentially Biblical events under the lens of whether they are accurate or not. We must also take into consideration if OTHERS will believe they are accurate because if there’s significance to enough people, then it will make an impact on their actions whether the events are truly Biblical or not.

When it comes to end times prophecy, I am always on the lookout while also always being very skeptical about it all. Discernment is key; we should be like the Bereans who “received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.” Just as it’s a best practice to question everything we hear from media or government, it’s also a best practice to test every so-called “prophetic” event against the Word itself.

I do not know for sure if there is any Biblical significance to the red heifers that were brought to Israel, but I am very certain that many people will believe there is significance and therefore they will act upon it. That is why it behooves us to keep an eye on the story below because decisions will be made and actions will be taken surrounding this very unusual occurrence.

I cannot say for sure if we’re in the end times. It certainly seems like we are and I am proceeding with that premise in mind in all my actions. Thankfully, my path is pretty much set whether we’re in the end times or not. If we are, then I believe it’s right to spread the Gospel and fight the evil in this world because we never know what our part is in everything. If we are not in the end times, then I believe it’s right to spread the Gospel and fight the evil in this world because we need to do what we can to stop it.

Here’s the article on the red heifers by Michael Snyder…

A major prophetic event just happened, and hardly anyone in the United States is talking about it. In recent years a group of western Christians known as Boneh Israel has been working with officials from the Temple Institute to search for a perfect red heifer. A red heifer is necessary if Temple sacrifices are to be reinstituted, but one hasn’t been seen in Israel for more than 2,000 years. This is something that I have written about a few times over the years, because it directly relates to end times prophecies. For a long time, the search for a perfect red heifer seemed to be going nowhere, but now all of that has changed. On September 15th, five perfect red heifers from the United States landed at Ben Gurion Airport. The following comes from the official website of the Temple Institute…

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, 5 PM, 5 perfect, unblemished red heifers arrived in Israel from the USA. A modest ceremony was held at the unloading bay of the cargo terminal at Ben Gurion airport, where the new arrivals were greeted and speeches were made by the incredible people who have put their hearts and souls and means into making this historic/prophetic day become a reality.

You can actually see video footage of these red heifers arriving right here.

It would be difficult to overstate the prophetic importance of this event. In Numbers 19:1-10, we read about the very first time that the ashes of a red heifer were used…

And the Lord spake unto Moses and unto Aaron, saying, 2 This is the ordinance of the law which the Lord hath commanded, saying, Speak unto the children of Israel, that they bring thee a red heifer without spot, wherein is no blemish, and upon which never came yoke: 3 And ye shall give her unto Eleazar the priest, that he may bring her forth without the camp, and one shall slay her before his face: 4 And Eleazar the priest shall take of her blood with his finger, and sprinkle of her blood directly before the tabernacle of the congregation seven times: 5 And one shall burn the heifer in his sight; her skin, and her flesh, and her blood, with her dung, shall he burn: 6 And the priest shall take cedar wood, and hyssop, and scarlet, and cast it into the midst of the burning of the heifer. 7 Then the priest shall wash his clothes, and he shall bathe his flesh in water, and afterward he shall come into the camp, and the priest shall be unclean until the even. 8 And he that burneth her shall wash his clothes in water, and bathe his flesh in water, and shall be unclean until the even. 9 And a man that is clean shall gather up the ashes of the heifer, and lay them up without the camp in a clean place, and it shall be kept for the congregation of the children of Israel for a water of separation: it is a purification for sin. 10 And he that gathereth the ashes of the heifer shall wash his clothes, and be unclean until the even: and it shall be unto the children of Israel, and unto the stranger that sojourneth among them, for a statute for ever.

If you would like to learn more about the prophetic significance of the red heifer and how it ties in with the death of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the cross, please see this excellent teaching from Jim Staley.

For ages, we have been told that the ashes of a red heifer would be required before Temple sacrifices could be resumed in Jerusalem.

And a few Jewish sources are even suggesting that some ancient practices could be resumed even before a new temple is constructed now that they have these red heifers…

According to rabbis and leaders in the Orthodox community, these heifers could be used to reinstate many of the practices of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem, even before the 3rd Temple is rebuilt.

Could it be possible that a tabernacle could be set up during the time that a new temple is being built? That is certainly something to think about.

In any event, the stage is being set for the time when the Antichrist will step in and cause sacrifices to cease halfway through the Tribulation period. The reason why it has been so difficult to locate an acceptable red heifer until just recently is because the requirements are so strict.

First of all, an acceptable red heifer had to be unblemished. But here in the western world, we tag the ears of calves when they are born, and the tagging creates a blemish.

Fortunately, there was a rancher in Texas that was aware of this requirement and did not tag the ears of his calves when red heifers were born. In addition, according to Jewish tradition more than two non-red hairs would disqualify a calf.

There have been times when a calf is born 100 percent red but then develops black or white hairs as it grows older. So that is a problem. To determine whether a heifer is acceptable or not, a rabbi literally goes over every inch with a magnifying glass.

There are other requirements as well, but there is one in particular that I want to mention. The red heifers that were delivered to Israel are all between five and eight months old. But according to Jewish tradition, they must be two years and one day old to be used in a red heifer ceremony.

So they will be raised in Israel until they reach the appropriate age. And that also means that the clock is ticking. It will be some time in 2024 when these five red heifers reach the key age, and they must be used then or they won’t be able to be used at all.

That means that it is very, very likely that we will actually see a red heifer ceremony in Israel in 2024 for the first time in more than 2,000 years. And I think that it is very interesting that these red heifers have arrived in Israel just as Jewish leaders are preparing for the beginning of a new Shemitah cycle.

According to Jewish tradition, a new seven year Shemitah cycle will start at sundown on September 25th. At that moment, literally the entire nation of Israel will shut down as Rosh Hashanah begins.

Will this be the Shemitah cycle when we see sacrifices in Jerusalem resume once again?

If so, will this also be the Shemitah cycle when the Antichrist steps in and puts an end to those sacrifices?

It should also be noted that we are also waiting for the discovery of the Ark of the Covenant to be announced. This is something that I discussed in my most recent book, and I think that it is likely that such an announcement could take place on or around a major Biblical festival.

The Ark has been silently waiting under Jerusalem all these years, and once Jewish officials announce that it has been discovered that will greatly accelerate the need for either a tabernacle or a temple to house it.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise on the Temple Mount, and Israeli officials are anticipating that there will be more violence during the upcoming holidays…

A leading security official from Israel’s National Security Council said on Thursday that the Hamas terror group, which has strengthened its foothold in Jerusalem in recent years, is attempting to spark a major conflict on the Temple Mount which could escalate into a widescale conflict. “There are constant efforts by Hamas and other [terror groups] to escalate [tensions] and create a narrative that Al Aqsa Mosque [located on the Temple Mount] is in danger and to turn Jerusalem into an explosive detonator,” Eyal Hulata, the head of the NSC, said during a conference at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) in Herzliya. Hulata’s warning comes after Israeli intelligence officials recommended that Prime Minister Yair Lapid raise the country’s terror alert level to the highest tier possible ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays.

We live in such “interesting” times, and I have a feeling that they will only get even more “interesting” in the days ahead.

I will definitely be on “high alert” during the Biblical festivals this year, and I believe that we should all be watching Israel very closely.

So much is happening all at once, and I believe that many prophecies will now start to be fulfilled in rapid succession.

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written five other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, “Get Prepared Now”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending digital copies as gifts through Amazon to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior today.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.