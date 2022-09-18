How do you know an interview went very, very wrong? When the people who support the person being interviewed go silent on social media, which is what has been happening since Joe Biden’s 60-Minutes interview that aired Sunday night.
Here are the six biggest takeaways:
Biden Thinks His Disapproval Rating Is So High Because the People Have Mental Issues
The Gateway Pundit – “Your approval rating in the country is well below 50% and I wonder why you think that is,” Scott Pelley said.
“It’s a really difficult time,” Biden said. “We’re in an inflection point in the history of this country. We’re gonna make decisions and we’re making decisions now that are gonna determine what we’re gonna look like 10 years from now.”
Biden continued, “The impact on the psyche of the American people as the consequence of the pandemic is profound…think of how that has changed everything – you know, people’s attitudes about themselves, their families about the state of the nation, about the state of their communities and so there is a lot of uncertainty out there.”
What a joke.
Biden: People disapprove of me because they are psychologically unable to be happy pic.twitter.com/syg1nNPtJw
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2022
If China Invades Taiwan, It’s War and We’re In It
The Daily Wire – “On the same day we spoke to the president, Putin met with China’s leader, Xi Jinping,” Pelley said while narrating. “There’s concern that Russia’s attempt to force reunification with Ukraine could inspire China to attack the island of Taiwan. U.S. policy since 1979 has been to recognize Taiwan as part of China, but remain silent on whether the U.S. military would defend the democratic government there. This is among the places where our interview runs into controversy.”
Pelley asked Biden, “What should Chinese President Xi know about your commitment to Taiwan?”
“We agree with what we signed onto a long time ago. And that there’s one China policy, and Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence,” Biden responded. “We are not moving — we’re not encouraging their being independent. We’re not — that — that’s their decision.”
“But would U.S. Forces defend the island?” Pelley asked.
“Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack,” Biden responded.
Pelley said that after the interview a White House official told the show that U.S. policy has not changed and they refused to say if the U.S. Military would defend Taiwan.
“So unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir, U.S. Forces, U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?” Pelley pressed.
“Yes,” Biden doubled-down.
President Biden tells 60 Minutes that U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. However, after our interview, a White House official told us that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed. https://t.co/ANg54LifSH pic.twitter.com/V5qjoqF36T
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022
Biden May Not Run in 2024
Valiant News – The elderly president made the remarks during his appearance on “60 Minutes” on Sunday night, responding when asked whether he’s made a “firm decision” on whether to run in 2024, reported the New York Post.
“Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again,” Biden said in response, reiterating a statement he’s made in the past when asked if he plans to run for reelection.
“But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again?” Biden admitted, “That remains to be seen.”
60 Min: "Are you committed to running again?"
Biden: "My intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” pic.twitter.com/3R3W3I8e9Z
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022
Biden’s Mental Acuity Was Poor When Asked About His Mental Acuity
The Right Scoop – Now, keep in mind, the stumbling answer he gives here would be called proof of unfitness for a Republican and the media and Democrats lurched for the 25th Amendment over practically nothing when Trump was in office.
With Biden they will not only act like he TOTALLY NAILED IT on this question, they will pretend that anyone who points out that he barely got a thought out is completely crazy. The media being in the tank affects every aspect of everything, so of course this.
“Watch me. And I mean honest to God, that’s all I think, watch me. If you think I don’t have the energy level or the, the mental acuity, then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing if you just watch and, and, you know, keep my schedule. Do what I’m doing.”
Biden Thinks the Pandemic Is Over
Becker News – “Is the pandemic over?” CBS’ Scott Pelley asked.
“The pandemic is over,” Biden said. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing mask, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing and I think this is a perfect example.”
In February 2020, the Trump administration declared a “public health emergency” due to the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement came 3 days after the World Health Organization declared a Global Health Emergency.
Biden’s Handlers Are Scrambling
Red State – In fact, within an hour of the interview premiering, the first clarification had already dropped regarding comments the president made about defending Taiwan from a Chinese attack. That was the second time in the last few months that the administration has had to walk back Biden’s comments on the subject.
Things didn’t get better as the topics changed. When asked about inflation, Biden gave perhaps the worst answer imaginable.
Biden: "inflation rate month-to-month was just up an inch."
Reporter: "You're not arguing 8.3% is good news?"
Biden: “…You're acting like all of a sudden 'my God it went to 8.2%’”
Reporter: "It's the highest rate in 40 years."pic.twitter.com/KdvyH6J7L4
— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 19, 2022
When it comes to bad economic news, there are two ways to handle it as a president. The right way is to admit the truth and then lay out a quantifiable plan for how to improve things. Americans are very forgiving of politicians who speak plainly to them. On the other hand, the wrong way is to simply pretend like everything is actually great and that anyone who doesn’t think so is an idiot. Guess which strategy Biden has chosen?
The dismissive snark about an 8.3 inflation rate that is crushing the poor and middle-class is just astonishing to witness. His skin is so thin you can see straight through it, and while I know Biden doesn’t have to live with any of the consequences of his policies, you’d think he could at least fake it a little. Besides, his excuse doesn’t even make sense. Who cares if the rate only went up “an inch” if the overall rate is still sky-high? Core inflation continues to rise, mainly driven by food and housing (including rent) prices.
But if that exchange wasn’t bad enough, Biden decided to declare that “the pandemic is over” regarding the coronavirus.
Biden: “The pandemic is over.” pic.twitter.com/e06enYWqDq
— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 19, 2022
This will be the last time we ever see Joe Biden delivering an interview with anyone of prominence like 60-Minutes. His team knew he would botch it, but this goes far beyond their wildest expectations.
