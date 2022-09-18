Editor’s Commentary: As we’ve noted many times on this site, many government-run “simulations” are done before events that are not only anticipated, but some that are even planned. Who can forget that both Covid-19 and Monkeypox had simulations oddly specific to them months before they actually happened? The simulation described below by Lance D. Johnson from Natural News pertains to a scenario that is far more likely than past simulations that panned out as true.

There are two important things to know before reading this. First, it’s easy for America First patriots to lament hardships abroad but not be too concerned about them because they’re really none of our business. What’s being described as an energy collapse in Germany and across Europe is one that will DEFINITELY have a major impact on the United States if it happens. We cannot ignore this just because it does not directly affect us yet.

The second important note is that this simulation underestimates the impact of the “dark winter” they describe. If it is even partially accurate regarding the turmoil that would arise, they can’t really believe there would only be 400 deaths in the area in question in the first 96 hours. Moreover, the death toll in the days and weeks following a collapse would reach tens of thousands, perhaps more, as the cascading crises compound one another. This is why we’re so bullish about stocking up on food and moving investments or retirement to precious metals as soon as possible. Here’s Lance’s article…

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities (DStGB) are now warning about a catastrophe that doomsday preppers have long prepared for: blackouts and civil unrest. Thanks to European leaders’ knee-jerk sanctions against Russia and Europe’s hasty implementation of green energy policies, the European people will have to pay insane energy costs and live under the constant threat of blackouts, especially during the upcoming winter months.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Municipalities in Germany are gearing up for a dark winter of blackouts. The Hessian Rheingau-Taunus district hired a company to simulate and analyze the most pertinent threats in the event of a blackout this winter. The simulation predicts that 400 deaths are inevitable inside the district in just the first 96 hours. If temperatures drop, the deaths will be much more catastrophic, especially for the elderly.

The Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services (BPA) warn that “this crisis will cost some providers their existence because the burdens from rising energy costs, general inflation and the omnipresent shortage of skilled workers can no longer be borne.” Retirement homes and nursing homes will be “threatened to an unprecedented extent.”

German municipalities preparing for blackouts this winter

DStGB chief executive Germ Landsberg said that hacker attacks have always been a threat to the grid, but this year “there is a risk of a blackout” based on “an overload of the power grid.” He pointed out that 650,000 fan heaters were sold this year. If the gas supply fails and all these heaters are connected to the electric grid at once, a blackout could likely occur. The district is making preparations to consolidate energy for civil protection services and to ensure that electricity is available for servers and satellite supported communication systems.

In the first twenty-four hours of German blackout, substations would fail and water tanks would run dry, causing an entirely new set of problems. Livestock would quickly die. Looting and arson would contribute to hundreds of millions of dollars in damages within the first day. In just two days, most cell phones would be inoperable. People would panic quickly. Violence would overtake the streets. District fire inspector Christian Rossel is warning Germans to prepare by getting a 14-day supply of food and drinking water.

The German government’s €65 billion financial aid package will attempt to offset some of the high energy costs, but at the end of the day, the government cannot print energy. If the energy is not there and the grid is overwhelmed, no amount of money will bring the lights and the heat back on. German economist Jörg Krämer said that the government’s plan only “create[s] the illusion that large parts of the population can be protected from the consequences of rising energy prices.”

Germany is not the only country facing a potential dark winter. France’s Reseau de Transport d’Electricite warned citizens that they will be asked several times this winter to cut back on their electricity usage. Finland is also warning citizens about upcoming outages and telling everyone to prepare.

The European Commission is taking action now, with new regulations that call on all European governments to cut electricity usage by 10 percent. The regulations include a mandatory 5 percent reduction during peak hours. Germany’s businesses are now paying electricity prices that are 1,000% higher than normal, and many businesses are currently collapsing due to the high energy costs.

Stay up-to-date with the collapse in Europe at Preparedness.News.

Whether you’ve been jabbed or you’ve been exposed to potential vaccine shedding, you need to look at Dr. Zelenko’s new Z-DTox. Recover your health by making your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

Sources include: