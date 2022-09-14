Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman isn’t really running for U.S. Senate. He’s on the ballot. He’s doing some campaign stops. He’s dodging a debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz. But he’s just a placeholder. The real candidate that nobody outside of the powerbrokers in the Democrat Party know about is his radical leftist wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman.

The official candidate has been making the news lately with his odd behavior. Just before the primary election, he suffered a stroke and was away from the public eye for over a month. But now that he’s back on the campaign trail, a whole lot of people have a whole lot of questions. He was even featured on Tucker Carlson’s recent show, and more specifically, the odd lump on the back of his neck was featured.

Democrats are doing everything they can to keep him out of the spotlight. It’s the Joe Biden campaign technique — stick him in the basement and hope his proxies and advocates can con enough people to make the race close so they can cheat their way to victory. This is Pennsylvania, after all, where it takes a couple of weeks to manufacture the votes Democrats need to win, as they demonstrated during the 2020 election.

But John Fetterman is just a placeholder. The real person they intend to make Senator is his wife. Gisele Barreto Fetterman is the ultimate representation of the worst parts of the Democrat Party. She came into this nation as an illegal alien, a “Dreamer” before such a term was coined by the Obama regime. She got her green card, became a citizen, and married John Fetterman.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Since then, her entire career has been built around woke activism and race-targeted philanthropy. She has built a resume that people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Ilhan Omar could only dream of having. According to the candidate’s website:

Gisele has devoted her life to helping others, with a focus on nutrition, food equity and meeting Pennsylvanians’ basic needs. With just an empty shipping container and an open lot, Gisele opened the Free Store, distributing household goods, baby items and bicycles to those in need. In addition, she co-founded 412 Food Rescue, which sends volunteers to retailers who have surplus food that risks going bad and delivers it to nonprofits that serve the hungry. Gisele also co-founded the nonprofit For Good PGH which drives numerous initiatives on inclusion including “Hello Hijab,” which produces miniature hijabs for dolls, promoting tolerance and diversity. Most recently Gisele founded The Hollander Project, a business incubator for female entrepreneurs.

If the Democrats are able to win in Pennsylvania, they will likely win both the Senate seat and the governorship. They need to win both for their plan to work. If John Fetterman wins, he will quickly resign due to health reasons. If Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race, it will be on Shapiro to pick Fetterman’s replacement and I’ll tell you with 90% certainty that pick will be Fetterman’s Neo-Marxist wife.

I discussed this in some more detail on today’s episode of America First Report.