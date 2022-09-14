Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently slammed “the elites,” who he says were “wrong about the efficacy” of COVID-19 vaccines, and who failed to create a “biomedical security state” thanks to his administration’s COVID-19 policies.
“We rejected the elites and we were right,” DeSantis said of the medical bureaucrats in Washington D.C. throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “They’re now trying to rewrite history, acting like they wanted kids in school all along, and we shouldn’t let them get away with that.”
DeSantis went on to list a multitude of significant COVID-19 policies that the “experts” in D.C. were ultimately proven wrong on, including lockdowns, masks, natural immunity, and the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. “We rejected the elites… They were wrong about lockdowns, they were wrong about epidemiological models, they were wrong about forced masking, they were wrong about natural immunity, and they were wrong about the efficacy of mRNA Vaccines.” pic.twitter.com/2rFt4bbPcd “Not only were they wrong about schools, the elites were wrong about lockdowns, they were wrong about epidemiological models and the hospitalization models, they were wrong about forced masking, they were wrong when they rejected the existence of natural immunity,” DeSantis went on.
“They were wrong about the efficacy of the mRNA […]
