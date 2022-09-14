Denmark has banned the COVID-19 vaccine for most people under 50, the Danish Health Authority said yesterday. Denmark bans COVID jab for most people under 50. Denmark already discontinued COVID-19 shots for nearly everyone under 18.
Under the new regulations, Danes under 50 will only be inoculated if they are “higher risk of becoming severely [emphasis added] from Covid-19.”
The Danish Health Authority has not yet defined those groups. It could include those receiving cancer treatments that suppress their immune systems, according to independent journalist Alex Berenson . Pregnant women are unlikely to be included.
According to health officials, the purpose of vaccines is to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.
“Therefore, people at the highest risk of of becoming severely ill will be offered booster vaccination,” the Danish Health Authority says.
“The purpose of vaccination is not to prevent infection with covid-19, and people under 50 are therefore currently not being offered booster vaccination.”The statement goes on to say that people under 50 are generally not at high risk of becoming severely ill from COVID.“In addition, younger people aged under 50 are well protected against becoming severely ill from covid-19, as a very large number of them have already been vaccinated and have […]
Read the whole story at thecountersignal.com
