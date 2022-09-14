The New York Times, one of the main drivers of the Russia hoax , is crowing that Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation appears to be “winding down.” The Times on Wednesday reported that the “grand jury that Durham has recently used to hear evidence has expired.”
The Grey Lady added that “while he could convene another, there are currently no plans to do so, three people familiar with the matter said.”
The premier publication on the American left is essentially giving the ‘all clear’ signal to the political establishment and to the Democratic voting base that no one will seriously be held accountable for this monumental scandal in U.S. political history.
The former ‘paper of record’ heralded the news that the chances that Durham will indict anyone of major significance over Russiagate are ‘remote.’ Over the course of his inquiry, Durham has developed cases against two people accused of lying to the FBI in relation to outside efforts to investigate purported Trump-Russia ties, but he has not charged any conspiracy or put any high-level officials on trial. The recent developments suggest that the chances of any more indictments are remote. The New York Times further highlights that Attorney General Merrick Garland, who […]
Read the whole story at beckernews.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals