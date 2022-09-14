The New York Times, one of the main drivers of the Russia hoax , is crowing that Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation appears to be “winding down.” The Times on Wednesday reported that the “grand jury that Durham has recently used to hear evidence has expired.”

The Grey Lady added that “while he could convene another, there are currently no plans to do so, three people familiar with the matter said.”

The premier publication on the American left is essentially giving the ‘all clear’ signal to the political establishment and to the Democratic voting base that no one will seriously be held accountable for this monumental scandal in U.S. political history.

The former ‘paper of record’ heralded the news that the chances that Durham will indict anyone of major significance over Russiagate are ‘remote.’ Over the course of his inquiry, Durham has developed cases against two people accused of lying to the FBI in relation to outside efforts to investigate purported Trump-Russia ties, but he has not charged any conspiracy or put any high-level officials on trial. The recent developments suggest that the chances of any more indictments are remote. The New York Times further highlights that Attorney General Merrick Garland, who […]